Commentary: Vladimir Putin is the clear winner of Trump-Zelenskyy falling out – for now

BIRMINGHAM: And the winner is … Vladimir Putin. If there were international affairs Oscars in the category of biggest return for no investment, the Russian leader would have won it hands down, after the fiery blow-up between United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (Feb 28).

The rift deepened on Monday, with Mr Trump blasting Mr Zelenskyy for saying that the end of the war was still “very, very far away” when he should be “more appreciative” of US support. The White House also confirmed that Washington was pausing military aid to Ukraine. Does this mean it’s all over for Ukraine?

The minerals deal – initially floated by Mr Zelenskyy and then eagerly embraced by Mr Trump – certainly seems off, for now at least. And gone with it is any chance of an American security guarantee, however tenuous that might have been in the first instance.

The only upside, if you can call it that, is that there is now absolute clarity that the United States under Mr Trump cannot be relied upon as a partner when it comes to the future of Ukraine.