US pauses military aid to Ukraine, says White House

WASHINGTON: The United States is pausing military aid to Ukraine days after US President Donald Trump clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, a White House official confirmed on Monday (Mar 3).

The official said the US is pausing and reviewing aid to ensure it is contributing to a solution.

"President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Zelenskyy's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

The move comes after Trump upended US policy on Ukraine and Russia upon taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow - and after an explosive confrontation with Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday in which Trump criticised him for being insufficiently grateful for Washington's backing in the war with Russia.

The pause will last until Trump determines the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to Bloomberg and Fox News reports.

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," Fox News quoted a Trump administration official as saying.

Bloomberg reported that all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.

It added that Trump ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to execute the pause.

The reports come hours after Trump told reporters at the White House that he had not discussed suspending military aid to Ukraine, but added that Zelenskyy "should be more appreciative" of Washington's support.

Nearly three years into the war, Washington has committed billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.