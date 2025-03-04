Trump warns will not 'put up with' Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump warned Monday (Mar 3) he would "not put up" much longer with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's stance on the war with Russia, as the Ukrainian leader countered he wanted to end it "as soon as possible".

In a new sign of frayed ties following their White House blow-up last week, Trump called Zelenskyy's assertion that an agreement to end the war remained distant "the worst statement that could have been made" by him.

"America will not put up with it for much longer," Trump said on social media.

The comment came after the Ukrainian president accused Russia - which invaded Ukraine in 2014 and greatly expanded the conflict in 2022 - of not being serious about peace.

Zelenskyy warned that tough security guarantees were the only way to end the conflict.

But Trump's attacks on Zelenskyy have upended US support for Ukraine, and Washington's allies more broadly, and stoked concern about the United States pivoting to Russia.

The US president stepped up his threats during an event at the White House later Monday, suggesting that Zelenskyy "won't be around very long" without a ceasefire deal with Moscow.

Trump said Zelenskyy should be "more appreciative" of the billions of dollars of military aid that Washington has contributed to Kyiv's fight against Russia.

But he offered hope that a minerals deal that fell through last week due to the row could be revived, and played down reports that he could halt military aid.