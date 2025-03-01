Snap Insight: Lessons from the Trump-Zelenskyy meltdown - for friends and foes

SINGAPORE: It was ”great television”, seemingly straight out of an episode of The Apprentice reality series starring Donald Trump the businessman. Except this time the contestant was a sitting president, and what was at stake was his country which has been fending off an all-out Russian invasion for the last three years.

The buildup to the meeting between Donald Trump the United States president and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (Feb 28) had been billed as an opportunity to stabilise relations after a difficult first six weeks under Trump 2.0. But not too long after the meeting started, it careened off the rails in a way that sends an unmistakable signal.

Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance excoriated Mr Zelenskyy, accusing him of ingratitude and disrespect towards America and the Oval Office. The Ukrainian responded by digging in.

Even if the US leaders were well within their right to express reservations about Kyiv’s approach to peace with Moscow, the grandstanding and humiliation was unnecessary and rarely performed so publicly and directly.

Whether or not the tag-team on Mr Zelenskyy was scripted, we do not yet know. But if ever there was a diplomatic meeting that was conducted for domestic consumption, this would be it.