Ukraine backs 30-day ceasefire as US ends aid freeze

RUSSIA MUST RESPOND "CLEARLY"

Since the US cutoff of aid and intelligence sharing, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and seized back land in Russia's Kursk region which Ukrainian forces had infiltrated as they sought leverage.



Hours before the Jeddah talks, Ukraine staged a major direct attack on Moscow, with hundreds of drones slamming into the capital and other areas, leaving three people dead.



Top Zelenskyy aide Andriy Yermak said in Jeddah that Ukraine had made clear that its desire is peace.



"Russia needs to say, very clearly, they want peace or not, they want to end this war, which they started, or no," Yermak told reporters.



Trump's abrupt shift on Ukraine following Biden's strong support has rattled European allies, with France and Germany increasingly speaking of developing common European defence if the United States no longer offers its security guarantees through NATO.



But Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, countered that the brash president has "literally moved the entire global conversation" in support of peace.



"We've gone from if the war is going to end to how the war is going to end," Waltz told reporters alongside Rubio.



Waltz, who said he would speak in the coming days with his Russian counterpart, credited the Ukrainians with agreeing on the need to "end the killing, to end the tragic meat-grinder of people and national treasure".