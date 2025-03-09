Ukraine 'fully committed' to dialogue with US, says Zelenskyy

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Mar 8) that Ukraine is "fully committed" to having a constructive dialogue with US representatives in Saudi Arabia next week over ways to end the war with Russia.

Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has paused US military aid to Ukraine as well as intelligence-sharing with Kyiv.

He has accused Zelenskyy of not being serious about reaching a peace agreement with Russia, which invaded Ukraine three years ago and has seized about 20 per cent of its territory.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively," Zelenskyy said on social media network X.