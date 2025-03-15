Commentary: The global divide over the Ukraine war

NEW DELHI: At a time of rising geopolitical tensions and deepening global fragmentation, the Ukraine war has proved particularly divisive. From the start, the battle lines were clearly drawn: Russia on one side, Ukraine and the West on the other, and much of the Global South hoping only for the conflict to end.

Now, however, alignments are shifting. Whether this will advance efforts to resolve the conflict and strengthen global stability remains to be seen.

After more than three years, Europe – including the European Union, the United Kingdom and Norway – remains largely steadfast in its support of Ukraine. The largest armed conflict in its neighbourhood since World War II has deeply affected the European psyche, as it has challenged basic assumptions about continental security and revived the spectre of nuclear annihilation that loomed over Europe throughout the Cold War.

The prevailing view has always been that a Russian "victory" – including a peace deal that ceded some Ukrainian territory to Russia – would amount to an "existential threat".