Trump, Putin agree halt to Ukraine energy attacks but no ceasefire

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday (Mar 18) on a halt in Russian attacks against Ukrainian energy targets - but fell far short of securing a full ceasefire in a highly anticipated phone call.



The US and Russian leaders spoke for more than an hour and a half and both expressed hopes for repairing relations between the countries.



However, there was no agreement from the Russian president for Washington's proposed full 30-day ceasefire in Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.



The Kremlin said Putin agreed to pause strikes on Ukraine's energy targets for 30 days and that Putin had already given the order to his military. The White House said separately that the "leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire".

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would support a US proposal to stop its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, but warned that Russia was trying to delay the US-led negotiations and weaken Kyiv by making new demands.

"Our side (would) support this," Zelenskyy told reporters during a quickly-organised online briefing, when asked about the idea of a moratorium on energy strikes.

Zelenskyy said he would back any proposal that led to a "stable and just peace".



He said he believed Russia was clearly opposed to the proposal, which Kyiv agreed to in principle at last week's talks with US officials in Jeddah.

Russia has launched a series of devastating attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure throughout the three-year-old war. According to the Kremlin statement, Ukraine - which has bombed multiple Russian oil installations - had also agreed to the truce on energy targets.