Qatari prime minister says nothing will deter Qatar's mediation role
Doha, along with Cairo and Washington, has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas during the war in Gaza.

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks at a joint press conference with the U.S. secretary of state in Doha, Qatar, June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/Pool/ File Photo

10 Sep 2025 05:38AM
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Tuesday (Sep 9) that mediation efforts are part of the Qatari identity and nothing would deter its role in that regard, hours after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha.

"Qatar has spared no efforts and will do everything it can to stop this war in Gaza, but for current talks, I do not think there's something valid right now after what we saw from today's attack," al-Thani said at a news conference.

He blamed Israel for sabotaging what he said were chances for peace, sharply criticising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whom he said practiced "state terrorism".

Netanyahu has said the attack was "entirely justified" and was ordered after an attack in Jerusalem and the loss of four Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Al-Thani said US officials first warned Qatar of the Israeli attack 10 minutes after it began, describing the strike as "100 percent treacherous."

"Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to respond," he added, saying a legal team has been formed to handle the Gulf country's response to the attack.

Source: Reuters/fs

