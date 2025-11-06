Hezbollah says it has a 'legitimate right' to defend itself against Israel

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said on Thursday (Nov 6) it has a right to defend itself against Israel and rejected the prospect of any political negotiations between Lebanon and its southern neighbour.

The statement came after Israel warned that it could intensify operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing the group of rearming.

"We reaffirm our legitimate right ... to defend ourselves against an enemy that imposes war on our country and does not cease its attacks," Hezbollah said.

The militant movement, which is backed by Iran, also rejected the prospect of "any political negotiations" between Lebanon and Israel, saying that such talks would "not serve the national interest".

Hezbollah called its statement an open letter addressed to the Lebanese people and their leaders.

Later on Thursday, the Lebanese government is due to hold talks to examine the progress of its push to disarm the militant group - the only movement that refused to hand over its weapons after the 1975-1990 civil war.

It said it remained committed to a ceasefire reached with Israel last year, after months of hostilities that escalated into all-out war.