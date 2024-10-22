Hezbollah says it fires volley of rockets into Israel, Blinken lands seeking ceasefire

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at two bases near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and one west of Haifa on Tuesday morning (Oct 22) just hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to make another push for an elusive ceasefire.

Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to bring an end to the year-long war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and its spillover conflict between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel, which has intensified in recent weeks after a year of exchanges of fire mostly across Lebanon's southern border.

Shortly after Blinken landed, Lebanon's health ministry said the death toll from an Israeli strike on Monday night near Hariri Hospital, Beirut's main government medical facility, had climbed to 13.

After a heavy night of Israeli strikes on Lebanon's south and the southern suburbs of its capital Beirut, Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at the Glilot base used by Unit 8200 of Israeli military intelligence, and the Nirit area in Tel Aviv's suburbs.

The group said it also fired rockets at a naval base outside the port city of Haifa further north.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Israeli authorities said air sirens were activated in areas southeast of Tel Aviv due to one projectile identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in an open area. Other sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.

Blinken's trip to the region is his 11th since the attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct 7, 2023, that triggered the Gaza war.

Blinken will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other officials during the day as part of a week-long Middle East visit that also includes Jordan and Qatar.

In Israel, Blinken will discuss Israel's anticipated retaliation for a ballistic missile attack launched by Iran on Oct 1, a senior State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.