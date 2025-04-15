High UK visa costs deter international scientists and engineers

LONDON: It took Ed Roberts over a year to find a senior scientist to work at his cancer research laboratory in Scotland, a delay he blames on high UK visa costs that made it harder to attract international workers.

Scientific academy the Royal Society says UK immigration fees for foreign workers are up to 17 times higher than the average for other leading science nations, inflated in part by an upfront charge to access Britain's state-run health service.

The Society, scientists, consultants and a lawmaker who spoke to Reuters said the fees are making it harder to hire global talent to fill Britain's skills gap and undermining Prime Minister Keir Starmer's "mission" to grow the economy.

They also risk efforts to attract scientists who may leave the United States following President Donald Trump's cuts to research funding.

"If we can't convince people to come here, they're going somewhere else," said Roberts, who interviewed a mix of British and foreign candidates for the specialised role. "It's definitely slowing down research."

Fees for visas to live and work in Britain have increased as successive governments vowed to cut record net migration.

Roberts said an immunology researcher from Hong Kong rejected an offer to join his Cancer Research UK Scotland Institute over the roughly £15,000 (US$19,800) upfront bill he would have to pay to move to Britain with his wife and child.

Like many other employers, the lab will reimburse visa costs for the employee but not accompanying family members.

Reuters was not able to contact the Hong Kong researcher.

Frenchman Baptiste Brauge was reimbursed for his £4,400 visa fee when he took up a separate role with Roberts. Even so, it was "frightening" to initially part with a large chunk of his personal savings, the 28-year-old researcher said.

Britain's Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) went up by 66 per cent last year, reaching £1,035 a year per adult.

"As soon as these kind of things come in, the number of applicants we have go down," Roberts said. "It just makes it hard to convince them that this is an attractive place to be."

Starmer's government, which has commissioned a review of labour shortages in sectors including IT and engineering, says it is difficult to compare different countries' visa costs.

It said a policy paper would soon set out a plan "to restore order to our broken immigration system, linking immigration, skills and visa systems to grow our domestic workforce, end reliance on overseas labour and boost economic growth".