Race for robotic supremacy: US and China battle to build world’s most advanced humanoids

BEIJING / SAN FRANCISCO: The battle is on between the world’s two biggest superpowers to build the most advanced humanoids.

In April, a half-marathon between humans and robots – the first of its kind globally – was held in Beijing. Some of the participating humanoids, clad in running shoes, successfully crossed the finish line while others struggled from the beginning.

Over in the United States, American tech giant Nvidia held its annual AI developer conference in March where a range of robots were showcased, including Neo Gamma – a humanoid designed for household tasks like watering plants and vacuuming carpets.

As both Washington and Beijing push for robotics development, analysts say it is difficult to pinpoint who is in the lead. Reports have named leading humanoid manufacturers as almost exclusively from both countries, such as Tesla from the US and Chinese firm Unitree Robotics.

But one thing is clear – the lucrative market is shaping a new era where humans and machines co-exist in ways that were previously unimaginable.