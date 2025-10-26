Independent left-wing politician Connolly wins Irish presidency in landslide

DUBLIN: Independent lawmaker Catherine Connolly, a veteran left-wing critic of the European Union and United States, won Ireland’s presidential election in a landslide on Saturday (Oct 25), defeating her centre-right rival by more than double the vote share.

Connolly, 68, secured 63.4 per cent of the vote, while former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys garnered 29.5 per cent, in what analysts called a stinging rebuke to the recently re-elected coalition government.

“I will be a president who listens, who reflects and who speaks when it's necessary. Together we can shape a new republic that values everybody,” Connolly told supporters at Dublin Castle.