Independent left-wing politician Connolly wins Irish presidency in landslide

DUBLIN: Independent lawmaker Catherine Connolly, a veteran left-wing critic of the European Union and United States, won Ireland’s presidential election in a landslide on Saturday (Oct 25), defeating her centre-right rival by more than double the vote share.
Connolly, 68, secured 63.4 per cent of the vote, while former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys garnered 29.5 per cent, in what analysts called a stinging rebuke to the recently re-elected coalition government.
“I will be a president who listens, who reflects and who speaks when it's necessary. Together we can shape a new republic that values everybody,” Connolly told supporters at Dublin Castle.
SHIFT TO THE LEFT
A long-time member of parliament and outspoken pro-Palestinian voice, Connolly campaigned on political independence and social justice, energising young voters and uniting Ireland’s fragmented left.
Her victory marks a sharp turn for Ireland’s largely ceremonial presidency, traditionally dominated by establishment figures.
Political observers said the result boosts the morale of the left-wing opposition, led by Sinn Fein, though divisions may re-emerge before the next parliamentary election due by 2030.
A record 13 per cent of ballots were spoiled, reflecting protest votes and dissatisfaction with mainstream politics.
Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the government would consider reforms to the presidential nomination process following the upset result.