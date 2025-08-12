India's Modi calls Zelensky, presses for end to Ukraine war

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Aug 11) reiterated his commitment to an “early and peaceful” end to the Ukraine war after a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The conversation came ahead of a planned summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, aimed at trying to resolve the three-year conflict.

It followed Modi’s call with Putin last week, during which he also urged a peaceful resolution.

INDIA’S BALANCING ACT

New Delhi has maintained longstanding ties with Moscow even as it has sought closer security cooperation with Washington and other Western allies.

India has avoided directly condemning Russia’s invasion and instead positioned itself as a potential intermediary.

“I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Modi said after speaking to Zelensky.

“India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” he added in a social media post.