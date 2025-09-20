IOC says Russian athletes can compete at 2026 Winter Olympics under neutral flag

MILAN: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday (Sep 19) that athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics under a neutral banner if they meet strict conditions.
IOC president Kirsty Coventry said the decision would mirror the approach taken at the 2024 Paris Games, where Russian athletes could only compete as neutrals and in individual events.
SAME POLICY AS PARIS
“The Executive Board will take the exact same approach that was done in Paris,” Coventry said after a meeting in Milan.
Athletes must undergo checks to prove they do not actively support Russia’s war in Ukraine or have links with the military.
The sanctions were first imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
BALANCING PARTICIPATION AND PROTESTS
Coventry, who became IOC president in March, had advocated continuing the policy. “I believe that it's best for our movement to ensure that we have all athletes represented,” she said earlier this year.
The IOC considered the limited participation of Russians and Belarusians at the Paris Games a success, allowing global representation while avoiding a boycott by Ukraine and its allies.
The size of the neutral delegation in Milan-Cortina will depend on international sports federations, which oversee qualification. Some federations continue to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from their competitions.