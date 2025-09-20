IOC says Russian athletes can compete at 2026 Winter Olympics under neutral flag

MILAN: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday (Sep 19) that athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics under a neutral banner if they meet strict conditions.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry said the decision would mirror the approach taken at the 2024 Paris Games, where Russian athletes could only compete as neutrals and in individual events.

SAME POLICY AS PARIS

“The Executive Board will take the exact same approach that was done in Paris,” Coventry said after a meeting in Milan.

Athletes must undergo checks to prove they do not actively support Russia’s war in Ukraine or have links with the military.

The sanctions were first imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.