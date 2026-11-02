Logo
Logo

World

Iran says considering two-day plan to reopen Hormuz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Iran says considering two-day plan to reopen Hormuz

Iran says considering two-day plan to reopen Hormuz

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on Oct 23, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

02 Nov 2026 04:35PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 04:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign ministry on Monday (Nov 2) said that it was considering a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US agrees to its conditions, having previously proposed a one-week timeline.

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the "exchange of messages is still ongoing" via mediators. 

Related:

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: AFP/nh

Related Topics

Iran War on Iran Strait of Hormuz
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement