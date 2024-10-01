Iran preparing imminent missile attack on Israel: US

WASHINGTON: Iran is preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel, the United States said on Tuesday (Oct 1), warning that any such assault would have "severe" consequences for Tehran.

The warning came as Israel said it had launched a ground offensive in Lebanon to target the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah, whose top leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike last week.

"The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," a senior White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack."

Following the warning, the Israeli military said it had not detected the same threat so far.

"At this moment, we do not detect any aerial threat launched from Iran," said military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

"We are on high alert alongside our partners in the United States, our ally, and are closely monitoring developments in Iran."

Hagari said the country's air defence systems were fully prepared, while combat aircraft continued to patrol its skies.

"We are at peak readiness on both offence and defence," he said.

"We have dealt with this type of threat before, and we will deal with it now as well."

The US official added: "A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran."