Iran says 'extremely cautious' on success of nuclear talks with US

MUSCAT: Iran and the United States have agreed to continue nuclear talks next week, both sides said on Saturday (Apr 26), though Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi voiced "extreme cautious" about the success of the negotiations to resolve a decades-long standoff.

US President Donald Trump has signalled confidence in clinching a new pact with the Islamic Republic that would block Tehran's path to a nuclear bomb.

Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff held a third round of the talks in Muscat through Omani mediators for around six hours, a week after a second round in Rome that both sides described as constructive.

"The negotiations are extremely serious and technical ... there are still differences, both on major issues and on details," Araqchi told Iranian state TV.

"There is seriousness and determination on both sides ... However, our optimism about success of the talks remains extremely cautious."

A senior US administration official described the talks and positive and productive, adding that both sides agreed to meet again in Europe "soon".

"There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal," the official added.

Earlier Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi had said talks would continue next week, with another "high-level meeting" provisionally scheduled for May 3. Araqchi said Oman would announce the venue.