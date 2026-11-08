Iran says forces 'stronger' than at beginning of war

TEHRAN: Iran said on Saturday (Nov 7) its military had grown "stronger" since the outset of its war with the United States, as mediators including Qatar worked to prevent any return to fighting after months of deadlock in the conflict.

Washington also offered a US$20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Instagram on Saturday that over the past 48 hours he held phone calls with ministers from 12 countries.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday to discuss efforts to end the war.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani applauded colleagues in the US administration for "genuine intentions to find a way to contain the situation and to de-escalate it".

"Thanks also to some wise voices in Tehran, we have prevented that from getting out of control," he said in Oxford on Friday.

Trump said Iran, which he stressed has had its economy and military severely damaged over eight months of war, is eager to end the conflict.

"We're dealing with them now. They want to make a deal very badly," he said.