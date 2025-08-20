Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

TEHRAN: Iran said on Wednesday (Aug 20) it was prepared for any new Israeli attack, announcing it has developed missiles with greater capabilities than those used during their recent 12-day war.

"The missiles used in the 12-day war were manufactured ... a few years ago," Defence Minister Aziz Nassirzadeh said, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

"Today, we have manufactured and possess missiles with far greater capabilities than previous missiles, and if the Zionist enemy embarks on the adventure again, we will undoubtedly use them."

In mid-June, Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a war in which Iran responded with missile and drone strikes.

The Israeli offensive killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of others, striking both military sites and residential areas.

The United States briefly joined the war with strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since Jun 24.