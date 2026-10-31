Iran's supreme leader warns US, Israel against new attacks

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader on Saturday (Oct 31) warned the United States and Israel against launching new attacks following their threats to resume strikes after crucial elections.

President Donald Trump has warned of fresh military action after the US holds midterm elections on Tuesday, saying last weekend he was weighing up whether to "finish them off".

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of a "historic, one-time opportunity" to topple the Iranian government.

Both countries are holding legislative polls that could determine the direction of the conflict, with Israel having voted on Tuesday and the US midterms set for next week.

"If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them," Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Saturday in a statement.

"Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response," he is said to have told top military commanders in a meeting.

The encounter was the first reported between Khamenei and military top brass and included armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi, army chief Amir Hatami and Revolutionary Guards commander Ahmad Vahidi.

The supreme leader has not been seen publicly since he took the helm in March after the killing of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes at the outset of the war.

Khamenei also ordered commanders to update Iran's target list to include "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy".