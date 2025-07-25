UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran ready to restart technical conversations

SINGAPORE: Iran has indicated that it will be ready to restart technical-level discussions on its nuclear programme with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said on Friday (Jul 25).

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said it must be allowed to resume inspections, after Israeli and US airstrikes last month that aimed to destroy Iran's nuclear programme and deny it the capacity to build a nuclear weapon.

Rafael Grossi said in Singapore that Iran must be transparent about its facilities and activities. He told reporters alongside a public lecture that the IAEA had proposed that Iran start discussions on "the modalities as to how to restart or begin (inspections) again".

"So this is what we are planning to do, perhaps starting on technical details and, later on, moving on to high level consultations," Grossi said, adding that technical teams sent to Iran for talks will not include inspectors yet.

On Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran had agreed to allow a technical team from the IAEA to visit in the coming weeks, but not to go to the nuclear sites.

Tehran, which denies seeking to build a nuclear weapon, has said access to the bombed sites poses security and safety risks.

Grossi said he had no further information from Iran on the status and whereabouts of its stock of some 400kg of highly enriched uranium.

"This is why it is so important that we engage as soon as possible and that we can start our inspection," he said.