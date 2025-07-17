Fire at mall in Iraq leaves at least 69 dead: Officials

BAGHDAD: A massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq has left at least 69 people dead and 11 others missing, the city's health authorities and two police sources told Reuters on Thursday (Jul 17).

Reuters' footage of the aftermath of the overnight fire showed the blackened exterior of the "Corniche Hypermarket" building, with rescue teams and security forces still at the site.

Videos verified by Reuters showed firefighters spraying water on the blazing building overnight and people climbing from the roof with the help of rescue teams.

"We have more bodies that have not been recovered still under fire debris," city official Ali al-Mayahi told Reuters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the province's governor said initial results from an investigation would be announced within 48 hours, the INA state news agency reported.

"We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall," INA quoted the governor as saying.

A lack of safety measures in Iraq has led to large death tolls in fires. In 2023, more than 100 people were killed after a fire swept through a crowded wedding hall in a northern Iraqi town.