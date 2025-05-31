Israel accuses France's Macron of 'crusade against the Jewish state'

"There is no humanitarian blockade. That is a blatant lie," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement, defending its efforts to allow in aid.

"But instead of applying pressure on the jihadist terrorists, Macron wants to reward them with a Palestinian state. No doubt its national day will be October 7," it added, alluding to the date of Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.

Israel last week partially lifted a more than two-month blockade on supplies entering Gaza, which is enduring severe shortages of food and medicines even as truckloads of humanitarian assistance have begun to trickle in.

Macron, meanwhile, has stepped up his statements of support for the Palestinians of late.

On Friday he said European countries should "harden the collective position" against Israel if it did not respond appropriately to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including keeping open the possibility of sanctions.