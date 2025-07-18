Israel agrees to allow Syrian troops limited access to Sweida

BEIRUT: Israel has agreed to allow limited access by Syrian forces into the Sweida area of southern Syria for the next two days, an Israeli official said on Friday (Jul 18), after days of bloodshed in the predominantly Druze area that has killed over 300 people.

Sweida province has been engulfed by nearly a week of violence triggered by clashes between Bedouin fighters and factions from the Druze, a minority with followers in Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

Damascus earlier this week dispatched government troops to quell the fighting, but they were accused of carrying out widespread violations against the Druze and were hit by Israeli strikes before withdrawing under a truce agreed on Wednesday.

Israel had repeatedly said it would not allow Syrian troops to deploy to the country's south, but on Friday it said it would grant them a brief window to end renewed clashes there.

"In light of the ongoing instability in southwest Syria, Israel has agreed to allow limited entry of the (Syrian) internal security forces into Sweida district for the next 48 hours," the official, who declined to be named, told reporters.

Describing Syria's new rulers as barely disguised militants, Israel has vowed to shield the area's Druze community from attack, encouraged by calls from Israel's own Druze minority.

It carried out new strikes on Sweida province overnight.