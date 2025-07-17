Israel to raise defence spending to meet security challenges

JERUSALEM: Israel will raise defence spending by 42 billion shekels (US$12.5 billion) in 2025 and 2026, the finance and defence ministries said on Thursday (Jul 17), citing the country's security challenges.

The budget agreement will allow the Defence Ministry to "advance urgent and essential procurement deals critical to national security", the ministries said in a statement.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the new defence budget "fully covers the intense fighting in Gaza, alongside comprehensive security preparations for all threats – from the south, the north, and more distant arenas".

Israel's military costs have surged since it launched its military offensive on Gaza following the deadly attacks by Hamas militants on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

Since then, Israel has also fought Hezbollah in Lebanon and waged a 12-day air war with Iran, and carried out airstrikes in Syria this week after vowing to destroy government forces attacking Druze in southern Syria and demanding they withdraw.

Over the past 21 months, Israel's missile defence systems have been working almost daily to intercept missiles fired by Hezbollah, Iran and Houthis in Yemen.

Current annual defence spending is 110 billion shekels – about 9 per cent of gross domestic product - out of a total 2025 budget of 756 billion shekels.

The extra budgetary funding "will allow the Defence Ministry to immediately sign procurement deals for the weapons and ammunition required to replenish depleted stocks and support the IDF’s ongoing operations," said Amir Baram, director general of the Defence Ministry.

It would also enable the defence establishment to initiate development programs to strengthen the Israel Defence Forces' qualitative edge for future systems, he said.