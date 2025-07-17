Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church kills two

GAZA CITY: An Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church killed two people on Thursday (Jul 17), the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said, as Israel said it "never targets" religious sites and regretted any harm to civilians.

Pope Leo XIV said he was "deeply saddened" by the attack, which came as Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people.

"With deep sorrow, the Latin Patriarchate can now confirm that two persons were killed as a result of an apparent strike by the Israeli army that hit the Holy Family Compound this morning," it said in a statement.

"We pray for the rest of their souls and for the end of this barbaric war. Nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians."

Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said "two citizens from the Christian community" were killed in an Israeli strike on the church in Gaza City, with which the late Pope Francis kept regular contact through the war.

AFP photographs showed the wounded being treated in a tented area at Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital, with parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli with a bandage around his lower leg.

Some of the wounded arrived on stretchers, with one man wearing an oxygen mask.

The patriarchate, which has jurisdiction for Catholics in Israel, the Palestinian Territories, Jordan and Cyprus, condemned the strike and said it "destroyed large parts of the complex".

"Targeting a holy site currently sheltering approximately 600 displaced persons, the majority of whom are children and 54 with special needs, is a flagrant violation of human dignity and a blatant violation of the sanctity of life and the sanctity of religious sites, which are supposed to provide a safe haven in times of war," it said.

Israel expressed "deep sorrow" over the damage and civilian casualties, adding that the military was investigating.

"Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians," the foreign ministry said on X.