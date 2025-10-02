Israel to deport intercepted Gaza flotilla activists

"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health," the foreign ministry said on X, posting photos of Thunberg and other activists aboard a boat.

Flotilla spokesman Saif Abukeshek said the vessels that had not been intercepted were determined to continue.

"They are determined. They are motivated, and they are doing everything within their hands to be able to break the siege by this early morning," he said.

In a statement, the flotilla organisers branded the interceptions as "illegal" since they were traversing international waters.

"Beyond the confirmed interceptions, live streams and communications with several other vessels have been lost," the statement added.

"PIRACY"

Israel's foreign ministry said the intercepted activists were being transferred to an Israeli port.

It posted footage of the 22-year-old Thunberg retrieving her belongings, adding: "Greta and her friends are safe and healthy."

Hamas, whose Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel sparked the war in Gaza, condemned the interception of the flotilla as a "crime of piracy and maritime terrorism".

With the war in Gaza dragging on, solidarity with the Palestinians has grown globally, with activists and increasingly governments criticising Israel for its actions.

Spain and Italy, which both sent naval escorts to protect their citizens on board the flotilla, had urged the activists to halt before entering Israel's declared exclusion zone off Gaza, saying they would not be allowed to pass that mark.

After a 10-day stop in Tunisia, where organisers reported two drone attacks, the flotilla resumed its journey on Sep 15.

One of its main ships, the Alma, was "aggressively circled by an Israeli warship", the group said, before another vessel, the Sirius, was subjected to "similar harassing manoeuvres".