Netanyahu, at risk of losing power, steps up attacks on Israel's Arab parties

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged on Thursday (Oct 29), without providing evidence, that Arab parties' record gains in an election this week were driven in part by voter fraud, a charge rejected by Arab leaders who accused the premier of incitement.

The allegation represents an escalation of rhetoric against Arab parties by Netanyahu and his far-right partners after high Arab turnout in a national ballot on Tuesday effectively blocked a smooth path to power for either him or his main rivals.

Israeli officials said on Thursday that the authorities were probing fraud allegations, though the election's integrity was not systematically compromised.

Analysts and critics say that by stepping up attacks on Arab parties, Netanyahu may be trying to ensure his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, feels unable to even consider forming a minority government with Arab help that could oust him from power.

Netanyahu's goal is "delegitimising any Arab-Jewish cooperation", said Eytan Gilboa, professor of politics at Reichman University.

Tuesday's tightly fought election has produced no clear winner and is likely to be followed by weeks of protracted negotiations over a new government.

With nearly 99 per cent of votes counted, Netanyahu's nationalist-religious bloc held a modest lead in seats over a bloc of right-wing and centre-left parties led by Eisenkot, with both men's coalitions short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in parliament.

Parties representing Israel's 21 per cent Arab minority were projected to win an unprecedented 19 seats, leaving Eisenkot's bloc, which has 48 seats against Netanyahu's camp of 53, with no path to power without broad Arab backing.

Eisenkot has so far ruled out including the parties in government but his camp could try to form a minority government with Arab support from the outside.