Israeli exit polls indicate deadlock in Tuesday's election

JERUSALEM: Israel's election appeared to end in deadlock on Tuesday (Oct 27), exit polls showed, leaving neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor rival Gadi Eisenkot with a clear path to forming a government and raising the prospect of prolonged coalition bargaining or another election.

The stalemate could work in Netanyahu's favour, allowing the prime minister to remain in power in a caretaker capacity while parties try to forge a governing coalition.

Final results could take days, and Israel's fragmented political system leaves smaller parties potential kingmakers. No single party has ever won 61 seats outright in the 120-seat Knesset, making coalitions the norm.

The vote drew record turnout as Israelis passed wartime judgment on Netanyahu in the first election since the Hamas-led attacks of Oct 7, 2023, and the ensuing wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Long lines formed outside polling stations as voters grappled with the trauma of Israel's deadliest day and the wars that followed.

The policies of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition have been divisive at home and deepened Israel's international isolation, but he has portrayed himself as the leader with the mettle to face down Israel's foes.

Netanyahu, 77, has served as prime minister for nearly 19 of the past 30 years and has repeatedly survived political crises. His opponents have managed to wrest the premiership from him only once since 2009, after four inconclusive elections in two years. Eighteen months later, he was back.

He entered the election facing longstanding corruption charges, which he denies, and criticism over intelligence failures that allowed Hamas-led militants to kill 1,200 people and take 251 hostages.