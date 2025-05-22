Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

WASHINGTON: Two Israeli embassy staff members, a young couple about to be engaged, were killed by a lone gunman as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday (May 21) night, and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

The two were shot and killed in the area of 3rd and F Streets in Northwest, a part of central Washington that is about 2km from the White House.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said a man shot at a group of four people with a handgun, hitting both victims. He was seen pacing outside the museum prior to the shooting.

The single suspect, tentatively identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, chanted "Free Palestine, Free Palestine", after being taken into custody, she said.

"After the shooting, the suspect entered the museum and was detained by event security," Smith said.

"Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence."

The suspect had no previous contact with police, she added.