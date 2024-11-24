Israel says rabbi killed in UAE in 'anti-Semitic' attack

JERUSALEM: Israel condemned on Sunday (Nov 24) the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi in the United Arab Emirates, calling it anti-Semitic "terrorism" and vowing to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The body of Tzvi Kogan, who had been missing since Thursday, was found by security services in the Gulf Arab state, the prime minister's office and the foreign ministry said in a joint statement.

"The murder of Tzvi Kogan, of blessed memory, is a heinous act of antisemitic terrorism," it said, adding Israel would do everything in its power "to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for his death are held accountable".

Kogan was a representative of the Chabad Hasidic movement, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group known for its outreach efforts worldwide.

Israeli officials did not provide any details about the circumstances of his murder.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel in 2020 alongside other countries including Bahrain and Morocco, has yet to confirm his death.