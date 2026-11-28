JERUSALEM: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Saturday (Nov 28) an Israeli strike killed two staff members at a clinic in Gaza, with the Israeli army labelling the pair as Hamas "terrorists".



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the men, who worked as security guards at the clinic, as Ahmad Abou Hassira and Hamas artillery cell commander Moaz Sobh.



MSF said it was "devastated" by the killings and denounced "a direct hit" on the organisation.



"Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it wrote on X.



World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus slammed the attack.



"Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in #Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable," he posted on X.



The IDF denied targeting a hospital or damaging medical infrastructure.



"This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization embedding itself within international organizations," it posted on Telegram.