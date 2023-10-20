Israel-Hamas conflict: What you need to know as Israel readies for a ground invasion of Gaza
There are fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could risk a wider clash in the Middle East.
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.
IMMINENT GROUND OFFENSIVE
- Israel's leaders are rallying troops for a ground offensive. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited front-liners near Gaza, urging them to "fight like lions" and "win with full force".
- Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told some of the tens of thousands of soldiers that "the order will come soon" and that they would see Gaza "from the inside".
- The United Nations high commissioner for refugees said on Friday (Oct 20) that any escalation of military activities will be "catastrophic" for people in the Gaza Strip.
MILITARY AND HUMANITARIAN AID
- US President Joe Biden is seeking billions in funds to help Israel fight Hamas, saying he would make an "urgent" request to Congress for aid on Friday.
- The UN said the first aid delivery into the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt should take place "in the next day or so".
- More than a million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced.
FEARS OF WIDER WAR
- Israel is evacuating the northern city of Kiryat Shmona near Lebanon after days of clashes with Hezbollah fighters along the border.
- Violence in the occupied West Bank has surged, fuelling concerns it could become another front in a wider war.
- The US said its navy warship intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The attack was "potentially toward targets in Israel", said a Pentagon spokesperson.
Source: Agencies/rj
Also worth reading
Content is loading...