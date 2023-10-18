What can Biden's visit accomplish as Israel-Hamas conflict escalates?

United States President Joe Biden’s high-stakes visit to Israel comes at a critical time ahead of what is expected to be a bloody ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza, with observers hoping he can contain the escalating war and press Israel to allow humanitarian aid for civilians.

US media has called the foray into the active war zone one of the riskiest trips in the 80-year-old’s presidency, but analysts said that despite the dangers, the visit is necessary as it is not just as a show of US support for its long-time ally, but also an opportunity to avert a wider conflict.

“Of course the US would show solidarity with Israel, but it's also a chance to quietly work one-on-one to urge restraint on the part of the Israelis,” said Professor Greg Barton, chair of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University, told CNA’s Asia First on Wednesday (Oct 18).