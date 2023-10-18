Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know as Biden arrives in Tel Aviv in wake of deadly Gaza hospital strike
Hundreds of Palestinians were killed in an attack that each side blamed the other for. It marks the bloodiest single incident in Gaza during the current conflict.
- United States President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday (Oct 18) in the wake of an attack at the Al-Ahli Al-Arabi hospital in Gaza that has left hundreds dead. Health authorities in the Palestinian enclave put the death toll at between 200 and 300 while militant group Hamas said 500 died.
- Biden landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport at about 11am local time and was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the tarmac.
- The blast at the hospital marks the bloodiest single incident in Gaza during the current cycle of violence, which kicked off with Hamas' surprise Oct 7 cross-border attack against communities in southern Israel in which at least 1,300 people died.
- Palestinian officials say the cause was an Israeli air strike, but Israel Defense Forces blame a misfired rocket by the Palestinian militant group known as Islamic Jihad - which has denied responsibility.
- Russia's foreign ministry later called on Israel to prove that it was not involved in the attack. "Please be so kind as to provide satellite images, and it would be nice if American partners did it," a spokesperson said.
- The Israeli military urged Gaza City residents to relocate southward "for their protection", saying on social media that there was a "humanitarian zone" with aid available in Al-Mawasi, 28km down the coast.
- Biden's planned four-way summit with Jordanian, Palestinian and Egyptian leaders was cancelled after the blast at the hospital.
- A White House spokesperson said Biden will put "tough questions" to Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, to get a sense of Israel's plans and aims in the days and weeks ahead.
WIDESPREAD CONDEMNATION
- The hospital strike has led to rapid and widespread international condemnation, and violent protests including in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, outside of Israel's embassies in Turkey and Jordan, and near the US embassy in Lebanon.
- At an urgent meeting with local officials, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the blast an "ugly massacre that cannot be tolerated or allowed to pass without accountability".
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Abbas to offer condolences over the blast and voice support for Palestinians' "legitimate aspirations", the US State Department said.
- Speaking at a forum for China's Belt and Road infrastructure project in Beijing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Hamas' attacks on Israel did not justify the "collective punishment" of Palestinians, and called for an immediate ceasefire to "ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing".
- World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation as "spiralling out of control", while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "there is no excuse for hitting a hospital full of civilians".
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a comprehensive investigation of the incident, saying that he was "horrified by the images of the explosion".
- The attack further inflames an already escalating crisis which had, before Tuesday, left around 3,000 Palestinians dead across 11 days of retaliatory bombardment by Israel.
- Earlier, Hamas said one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed during an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.
Source: Agencies/jo(sn)
