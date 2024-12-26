Gaza medics say Israeli strike kills five journalists, Israel says it hit militants

CAIRO: Gaza authorities said an Israeli airstrike killed five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital on Thursday (Dec 26), though Israel's army said it had attacked a vehicle carrying Islamic Jihad militants.

Medics said the five were among at least 21 people killed in Israeli air assaults across the enclave before dawn, as Hamas and Israel traded blame over delays in reaching a ceasefire deal after more than 14 months of fighting.

The Palestinian Journalists Union said one strike killed five journalists from the Al-Quds Today channel who were in a broadcast vehicle in front of Al-Awda Hospital in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Video from the scene showed the twisted wreckage of a white van with what appeared to be the remnants of the word "PRESS" in red on the back doors.

The union said more than 190 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli fire since the war began in October 2023.