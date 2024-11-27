What does the US-brokered truce ending Israel-Hezbollah fighting include?

BEIRUT: Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah are set to implement a ceasefire on Wednesday (Nov 27) as part of a United States-proposed deal for a 60-day truce to end more than a year of hostilities.

The text of the deal has not been published and Reuters has not seen a draft.

Israel's security cabinet has approved the deal and it will be put to the whole cabinet for review. Lebanon and Hezbollah have agreed to the proposal and the Lebanese cabinet will meet on Wednesday to formalise its approval.

The deal, negotiated by US mediator Amos Hochstein, is five pages long and includes 13 sections, according to a senior Lebanese political source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Here is a summary of its key provisions.

HALT TO HOSTILITIES

The halt to hostilities is set to begin 12 hours after an anticipated announcement on Tuesday night, with both sides expected to cease fire by Wednesday morning, two senior Lebanese political sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

One of them said Israel was expected to "stop carrying out any military operations against Lebanese territory, including against civilian and military targets, and Lebanese state institutions, through land, sea and air".

All armed groups in Lebanon - meaning Hezbollah and its allies - would halt operations against Israel, the source said.

ISRAELI TROOPS WITHDRAW

Two Israeli officials said the Israeli military would withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Lebanon had earlier pushed for Israeli troops to withdraw as quickly as possible within the truce period, Lebanese officials told Reuters. They now expect Israeli troops to withdraw within the first month, the senior Lebanese political source said.