Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early on Thursday (Mar 20) as hostilities with the Houthis intensified, amid United States President Donald Trump's threats to punish Iran over its perceived support for the Yemeni militant group.

Sirens sounded across several areas in Israel after the projectile was fired, the military said. The Israeli police said sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

"A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the Israeli military said in a statement, referring to its air force.

Israel's ambulance service said no serious injuries were reported.

Yemen's Houthi militants, undeterred by waves of US strikes since Saturday, fired a ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the group's military spokesperson said in a televised statement.

The group has recently vowed to escalate their attacks, including those targeting Israel, in response to the US campaign.