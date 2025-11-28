Israel launches new strikes in south Lebanon on ceasefire anniversary

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military carried out another series of strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Thursday (Nov 27), exactly a year into the ceasefire with the militant group.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli aircraft launched "a series of raids on Al-Mahmoudiya and Al-Jarmak", just north of the Litani River.

The Nov 27, 2024 ceasefire sought to end over a year of hostilities between the two sides.

But Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite the truce, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure to stop the group from rearming.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said his country was "in a one-sided war of attrition that is escalating".

The Israeli military said it "struck and dismantled Hezbollah terror infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon", in a statement after Thursday's strikes.