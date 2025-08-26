Israeli protesters call for hostage deal ahead of Cabinet meeting

TEL AVIV: Protesters calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages being held there took to the streets in Israel on Tuesday (Aug 26) morning ahead of a security Cabinet meeting scheduled for the evening.

Demonstrators blocked roads in Tel Aviv, where they waved Israeli flags and held up pictures of the hostages, according to AFP journalists on the ground.

Israeli media reported others rallying near a US embassy branch in the city, as well as outside the houses of various ministers across the country.

"Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu prioritises the destruction of Hamas over releasing the hostages," said Ruby Chen, whose son was abducted by militants in October 2023.

"He believes it is OK and it is a valid alternative to sacrifice 50 hostages for political needs," he added, addressing one of the gatherings on Tuesday.