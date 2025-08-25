Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists

Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday (Aug 25) killed at least 15 people, including four journalists, one of whom worked for Reuters, Palestinian health officials said.

Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor, was killed in the first strike, according to the officials. Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded in a second strike, the officials said.

The Israeli military and Prime Minister's Office both had no immediate comment regarding the strikes.

Witnesses said the second strike took place after rescue workers, journalists and other people had rushed to the site of the initial attack.

The Reuters live video feed from the hospital, which was operated by Masri, suddenly shut down at the moment of the initial strike, Reuters footage showed.

Health officials in Gaza named the three other journalists as Mariam Abu Dagga, Mohammed Salama and Moaz Abu Taha. A rescue worker was also among those killed, they added.

More than 240 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since the war started on Oct 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Journalist Syndicate.