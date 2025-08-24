Israel pounds Gaza City suburbs, vows to press on with offensive

JERUSALEM: Israeli planes and tanks pounded the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City overnight Saturday (Aug 23) to Sunday, destroying buildings and homes, residents said, as Israeli leaders vowed to press on with a planned offensive on the city.

Witnesses reported the sound of explosions non-stop overnight in the areas of Zeitoun and Shejaia, while tanks shelled houses and roads in the nearby Sabra neighbourhood and several buildings were blown up in the northern town of Jabalia.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its forces have returned to combat in the Jabalia area in recent days to dismantle militant tunnels and strengthen control of the area.

It added that the operation there "enables the expansion of combat into additional areas and prevents Hamas terrorists from returning to operate in these areas".

Israel approved a plan this month to seize control of Gaza City, describing it as Hamas' last bastion. It is not expected to begin for a few weeks, leaving room for mediators Egypt and Qatar to try and resume ceasefire talks between the sides.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday vowed to press on with the offensive, which has raised alarm abroad and objections at home. On Friday, Katz said that Gaza City will be razed unless Hamas agrees to end the war on Israel's terms and release all the hostages it still holds.

Fire lit the skies from the direction of the explosions, causing panic, prompting some families to stream out of the city. Others said they would prefer to die and not leave.