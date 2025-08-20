Israel weighs Hamas offer of 60-day Gaza truce and hostage release

JERUSALEM: Israel is considering Hamas’ response to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of half the hostages still held in Gaza, officials said on Tuesday (Aug 19).

The offer, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, would see Hamas exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners. But an Israeli political source insisted all captives must be freed for the war to end.

Talks to pause the conflict gained traction last week after Israel announced plans for a new offensive to seize control of Gaza City, the enclave’s shattered urban centre.

DETAILS OF THE PROPOSAL

A Hamas official said the deal envisaged the release of 200 Palestinian convicts, along with women and minors held in Israeli jails. In return, Hamas would hand over 10 living hostages and 18 bodies.

Two Egyptian security sources confirmed the details, adding Hamas also sought the release of hundreds of Gaza detainees.

Israel says 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 alive. “Israel’s policy is consistent and has not changed. Israel demands the release of all 50 hostages … we are in the final decisive stage of Hamas and will not leave any hostage behind,” the political source said.

NETANYAHU WEIGHS RESPONSE

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene discussions on the offer, with a decision likely within two days, officials said.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said the deal would include “a pathway to a comprehensive agreement to end the war,” alongside partial Israeli withdrawals and expanded humanitarian aid.

Washington’s special envoy Steve Witkoff previously advanced the plan, but talks broke down in July over details.