Israel says ‘Gaza is burning’ as it launches ground assault

JERUSALEM: Israel unleashed a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City on Tuesday (Sep 16), declaring “Gaza is burning” as Palestinians described the most intense bombardment they had faced in two years of war.

An Israel Defence Forces (IDF) official said troops were moving deeper into the enclave’s main city, with numbers set to rise in the coming days to confront up to 3,000 Hamas combatants believed to remain there.

“Gaza is burning,” Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X. “The IDF strikes with an iron fist at the terrorist infrastructure and IDF soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”

BODIES TRAPPED UNDER RUBBLE, THOUSANDS FLEE

Air, sea and ground strikes pounded Gaza City as tanks advanced, with witnesses reporting huge blasts across neighbourhoods. Gaza health officials said at least 70 people were killed on Tuesday, most of them in Gaza City.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said what was happening in Gaza was “horrendous” and “morally, politically and legally intolerable.” A UN Commission of Inquiry also concluded Israel had committed genocide, a charge Israel dismissed as “scandalous” and “fake”.

At one strike site where two multi-storey residential buildings were destroyed overnight, residents pulled bodies from rubble. “We don’t know how to take her out. We have been working on it since 3am,” said Abu Mohammed Hamed, describing how his cousin’s body was trapped under concrete.

Columns of Palestinians streamed southward in donkey carts, rickshaws, overloaded vehicles or on foot. “They are destroying residential towers, the pillars of the city, mosques, schools and roads,” said Abu Tamer, a 70-year-old man fleeing with his family. “They are wiping out our memories.”