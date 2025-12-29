Somaliland recognition by Israel prompts celebrations, condemnation

MOGADISHU, Somalia: People gathered in several towns in the breakaway region of Somaliland on Sunday (Dec 28) to celebrate its recognition by Israel - a decision condemned by the Somali president as a "threat" to stability in the Horn of Africa.

Israel announced on Friday it was officially recognising Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally separated from Somalia.

On Sunday, the leader of the Houthis warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a "military target".

Somaliland, which has for decades pushed for international recognition, enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own money, passport and army.

Thousands of people thronged a stadium in the capital Hargeisa, where many dressed in the green, white and red colours of Somaliland's flag.

"Victory for Somaliland!" they chanted.

The flag was hoisted alongside that of Israel in a ceremony broadcast live by Somaliland television stations.

"Mass celebrations are taking place in Hargeisa and across cities of the Republic of Somaliland, as citizens proudly gather to commemorate the historic decision by the Government of Israel," Somaliland's foreign ministry said on X.

"We welcome every country that recognises our existence," Jama Suleyman, a resident of Hargeisa, told AFP.

"For the people of Somalia, our neighbours should not be concerned about this victory; we know they are making noises, but there is nothing that will make Somaliland stop from aiming high," he added.

"VIOLATIONS"

Local authorities told AFP gatherings were also held in the central town of Burao, and in Gebiley in the east.

They came as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed an emergency parliamentary session, calling Israel's decision as "tantamount to a blunt aggression against the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the unity of the people of the Somali Republic".

He added that "the violations of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his attempts to divide the Federal Republic of Somalia is (a) threat to the security and stability of the world and the region".