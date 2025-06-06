Israel strikes Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories

BEIRUT: A series of Israeli air strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday (Jun 5) night, after the military said it would target underground Hezbollah drone factories.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the Lebanese capital, shortly after huge numbers of people had fled the area, clogging the roads with traffic.

Lebanese news agency ANI said it counted nearly a dozen strikes, including two which were "very violent". AFP journalists in the city heard at least two strong detonations.

"The IDF (military) is currently striking terror targets of the Hezbollah aerial unit," the Israeli military said in a statement on Telegram.

Less than two hours earlier, its Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee had warned on social media that residents of the suburbs were "located near facilities belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah" and should evacuate immediately.

In a separate statement, the military had said it would "soon carry out a strike on underground UAV (drone) production infrastructure sites that were deliberately established in the heart of (the) civilian population" in Beirut.

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon wrote on X that the strikes "generated renewed panic and fear", and called for a "halt to any actions that could further undermine the cessation of hostilities".

"Established mechanisms and diplomatic instruments are at the disposal of all sides to address disputes or threats, and to prevent unnecessary and dangerous escalation," it added.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun in a statement voiced "firm condemnation of the Israeli aggression" and "flagrant violation" of a Nov 27 ceasefire "on the eve of a sacred religious festival", the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

He said the strikes were "irrefutable proof of the aggressor's refusal ... of a just peace in our region".

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also issued a statement condemning the strikes as a "flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty" and of a 2006 UN resolution.