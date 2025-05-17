Israel attacks Yemeni ports, warns that Houthi leader could be target

ADEN: Israel struck Yemen's Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif on Friday (May 16), continuing its campaign to degrade Houthi military capabilities and warning that the group's top leader could be targeted if attacks on Israel persist.

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on US ships.

Israel has carried out retaliatory strikes in response, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen's main airport in Sanaa and killed several people.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it dropped over 30 munitions on Houthi targets in its eighth such attack. It said the ports of Hodeidah and Salif were being used to transfer weapons, reiterating its warnings to residents of those areas to evacuate.

The Israeli strikes killed at least one person and injured nine, the Houthi-run health ministry said in a statement.

Residents in Hodeidah said they heard four loud booms and saw smoke rising from the port following the strikes.