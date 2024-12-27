Israel strikes Yemen's Sana'a airport, ports and power stations

JERUSALEM: Israel's military said it struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen on Thursday (Dec 26), including Sanaa International Airport and three ports along the western coast.



Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthis, said two people were killed in strikes on the airport, one person was killed in the port strikes, and 11 others were wounded in the attacks.



There was no immediate comment from the Houthis, who have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.



In addition to striking military infrastructure in the Yemeni ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib, Israel's military said it also hit the country's Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following the attacks that Israel will continue its mission until it is complete: "We are determined to sever this terror arm of Iran's axis."